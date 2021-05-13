DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy announced this week it will purchase low-emission intensity natural gas produced by Crestone Peak Resources, a Colorado company. Officials say the partnership between the state’s largest energy producer and energy provider will drive more sustainable gas production.
Xcel set a goal of delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. The company is also partnering with Denver-based Project Canary to certify that Xcel is delivering responsibly sourced gas.
“We are committed to reducing methane emissions from our own operations and using our buying power to encourage our suppliers to reduce their emissions as well” said Alice Jackson, president, Xcel Energy Colorado. “That is why we’re pleased to work with Crestone Peak Resources and Project Canary on a pilot project that clearly demonstrates to customers our dedication to delivering them a cleaner energy product.”