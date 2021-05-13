(CBS4) – COVID-19 testing sites are now open at Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton and the Colorado Mills shopping center. The Covid Clinic offers drive-thru testing in the parking lots outside each location.
The clinic is open to Coloradans of all ages seeking Rapid Antibody, Rapid Antigen, Expedited PCR and Antigen/Flu Combination tests, along with rapid testing for worldwide travel. Covid Clinic tests are examined by CLIA certified labs and have received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The PCR COVID-19 test is free with expedited results in 1-2 days. For hours and more information, visit: covidclinic.org/testing-sites.