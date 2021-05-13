DENVER (CBS4) – J.T. Compher notched his first career hat trick Wednesday night, helping the Avalanche to a 6-0 dismantling of the Los Angeles Kings. The win kept the team very much alive for their first President’s Trophy win since 2001.
Goalie Philipp Grubauer saved all 18 shots he faced, and posted his seventh shutout of the season. That mark is tied with former Av Semyon Varlamov, now a member of the New York Islanders, for the league lead.READ MORE: It's Gone! For The First Time In Nearly A Year, Colorado's Front Range No Longer Has Drought
Mikko Rantanen tallied three assists, Gabe Landeskog recorded a goal and an assist, and Devon Towes added two more assists.READ MORE: 'O.K. To Not Be Okay': Denver Project Encourages Conversation About Mental Health Issues During The Pandemic
With a win in the regular series finale Thursday night against the Kings, Colorado would clinch the President’s Trophy, given to the NHL team with the most points in the regular season. A win would give the Avs 82 regular season points, which would tie them with the Vegas Golden Knights at the top of the league’s points standings. Colorado holds the season series record advantage over the Golden Knights. If the Kings beat the Avalanche in any fashion, the trophy would go to Las Vegas.
The Avs have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, and cannot fall any lower than the 2nd seed. If the Avs win Thursday, they’ll win the West Division, clinch home ice advantage throughout the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and draw the St. Louis Blues in their opening round. If they lose, home ice goes to the Knights and the Avs will draw the Minnesota Wild.MORE NEWS: Speed Trap: Jeffco Deputies Will Be Enforcing The Law On Highway 93
CDPHE announced Wednesday that Ball Arena can now host 7,750 fans for Avalanche and Nuggets game, just in time for both the teams’ playoff runs.