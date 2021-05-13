ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Two weeks before the traditional start of the tourism season on Memorial Day, many foot trails inside the burn areas of the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires are still off-limits.
Rocky Mountain National Park officials indicated Wednesday that a number of them will stay that way through the entire season.
“It is unknown when all park trails impacted by the fires of 2020 will re-open,” the park stated in a press release. “Many will re-open this summer, a few will likely remain closed.”
The fires began last summer outside of park boundaries, though at different times. The Cameron Peak Fire started in August and quickly encroached on the park’s northwest corner, then stalled. The East Troublesome Fire started in October some distance from RMNP’s western side.
But both blazes sprinted into the park Oct. 21 during high winds, forcing evacuations in their path.
In the process, they became the two largest wildfires in the state’s recorded history.
They damaged approximately 30,000 acres, or nine percent, of Rocky Mountain National Park's territory.
Updated trail status can be viewed on these interactive maps.
Park officials are most concerned about burned trees falling unexpectedly and injuring trail users. The park went so far as to warn travelers entering the park from the Grand Lake side to not park and walk along roadsides or in picnic areas due to the same danger.
The Fern Lake Trail is one of the trails that remains closed. Another fire burned through part of that area eight years earlier, also driven by high wind.
RMNP will implement a new timed entry permit system on May 28.
