WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple lane closures are planned starting next week along Interstate 25 from Berthoud to Fort Collins. The lane closures will last from May 16 to June 3 as part of the I-25 North Express Lanes Project.
The Colorado Department of Transportation released the following construction schedule:
- May 16 at 9 p.m. to May 23 at 5 a.m.: Full closure of eastbound and westbound Larimer County Road 14
- Crews will install new bridge girders for the southbound I-25 bridge over LCR 14
- The project will also reconstruct LCR 14 under I-25
- Drivers will detour on the frontage roads to Larimer County Road 16
- May 24 at midnight: Frontage Road closed permanently from Colorado HWy 60 to LCR 14
- Closure is part of the new widening of I-25.
- Continued use of alternate routes will be required.
- The frontage road will be closed while phases of the parallel arterial, the new High Plains Boulevard, are constructed.
- CDOT expects to connect LCR 14 to High Plains Blvd. by the end of the project in 2023.
- May 16 at 9 p.m. to May 17 at 5 a.m.: full closure of eastbound and westbound LCR 16
- Crews will install new bridge girders
- Drivers will detour on the Frontage Roads to Larimer County Road 18 or LCR 14.
- May 17 to June 3: intermittent nightly single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on LCR 16
- Crews will install deck panels over LCR 16
For the latest travel updates, visit codot.gov/projects/north-i-25. CDOT officials say the I-25 North Express Lanes Project will increase highway capacity by adding an Express Lane in each direction. The project will also rebuild interchanges, replace aging bridges, straighten highway curves to improve safety, make major utility and drainage improvements, and add carpool and transit facilities. The project is expected to be complete in 2023.