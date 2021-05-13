DENVER (CBS4) – The Biennial of the Americas is sponsoring the “Americas COVID-19 Memorial,” an art project designed to help people across the globe process their feelings about the pandemic.

“It pretty much changed our lives, and we have to adapt to it now, so everything is just different. So, I think, it’s important we talk about how we are feeling,” said Vanessa, a 9th grader at DSST College View High School.

Vanessa, and her classmates, took part in a workshop offered by the Biennial of the Americas, and CherryArts. They worked on collages with Denver artist Tony Ortega. The art materials provided by CherryArts. The students were tasked with putting their feelings about COVID into their art.

“It’s just a way to honor and memorialize what we’ve all been through to build unity and shared healing,” said FloraJane DeRienzo, Deputy Director of Biennial of the Americas.

“Americas COVID-19 Memorial” will have 20 commissioned artists, but is also open to the public. Artwork can be submitted until May 31st. All the submissions will go up on a virtual display on June 14th, and be up for one month. And then in August, the Biennial will announce awards of up to $5,000.

“We really want to use this opportunity to demonstrate that we’re more connected than we realize,” DeRienzo explained.

The idea resonated with Vanessa and her classmates.

“I like to do art. It’s nice showing your emotions through art work,” she told CBS4.

The Biennial will hold two more art workshops with its partners:

—Healing through Art with Arts Students League of Denver w/Adriana Rondon

May 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

—Memorializing through Art with CherryArts w/Javier Flores

May 21, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.