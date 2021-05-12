CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s card at several stores. Officers say the wallet was stolen on February 26 from Sonesta Lanes, located at 8800 Grant Street.

For the next several days, the suspects used the victim’s card at stores in south Thornton and Broomfield.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

