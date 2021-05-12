CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Plane Crash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the wreckage from a plane crash where two small planes apparently collided mid-air. The wreckage was found south of Cherry Creek Reservoir on Wednesday morning.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The crash happened over Cherry Creek State Park property and one plane crashed just south of Belleview and Peoria. No one was injured and two people walked away from that crash.

The second plane landed safely at Centennial Airport, also with no injuries.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

