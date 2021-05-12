ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the wreckage from a plane crash where two small planes apparently collided mid-air. The wreckage was found south of Cherry Creek Reservoir on Wednesday morning.
Update – PIO on scene of plane crash. Two on board walked away with no injuries. Second plane able to land safe no injuries. Media briefing at noon – at Belleview and peoria just south of the access road to the crash. Look for the @SouthMetroPIO vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8A25hbV06C
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2021
The crash happened over Cherry Creek State Park property and one plane crashed just south of Belleview and Peoria. No one was injured and two people walked away from that crash.
The second plane landed safely at Centennial Airport, also with no injuries.
UPDATE: Initial reports indicate that 2 planes collided midair over Cherry Creek State Park property just south of Belleview and Peoria. One plane crashed here with no injuries or fatalities. The second plane landed safely at Centennial Airport with no injuries. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/ksKhbZo9Fk
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 12, 2021
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.