(CBS4) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre will offer COVID-19 vaccinations during select concerts at the venue.
Concertgoers will be able to get the shot while attending certain performances. Those who do will receive a Red Rocks 80th anniversary T-shirt and a concessions voucher.
The promotion starts Thursday at Diplo’s show then at Saturday’s Osees show and continues through the summer during various concerts.
"The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks," said venue spokesman Brian Kitts. "We're making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers."
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is coordinating with the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, which will oversee distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Up to 100 doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The venue’s primary promoters and contractors, AEG Presents, AXS Ticketing and Live Nation, are supporting the effort.