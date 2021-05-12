DENVER (CBS4)– Punch Bowl Social reopened their South Broadway location on Wednesday. The Central Park location will remain closed.
In December 2020, the company gave the reason for closing that location was a dispute with the landlord.
That location was also the company’s headquarters. It opened at the site of the old Stapleton Airport control tower more than three years ago.
Punch Bowl Social closed all locations nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The restaurant said they have dozens of job openings.