DENVER (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning answered the call to help the team once again — this time to get fans excited about next season’s schedule.
"Oh, OK, you just sent over the Broncos' 2021 schedule?" Manning says into a phone in a video shared by the team on Tuesday. "I'll pull it up right now."
“Alright, I beat them, beat them, destroyed them… yeah this looks great,” Manning quips into the phone.
Schedule dropping tomorrow?
Schedule dropping tomorrow?

Sounds like a job for The Sheriff. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/SyPm4x9yTD
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 11, 2021
Later on, we learned Denver will open the 2021 campaign on the road against the New York Giants.
The full 2021 schedule will be released at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on the NFL Network. The Broncos will face the Bengals, Eagles, Ravens, Washington Football Team, Jets, and Lions at home. They’ll travel to face the Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, and Jaguars on the road. They’ll face their division rivals Raiders, Chiefs, and Chargers twice each.