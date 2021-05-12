GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi-truck fire sent up a large, black plume of smoke near Golden and Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol says eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Parkway – Denver West are closed.
The truck appeared to be carrying a large load of lemons, possibly thousands of lemons.
It’s not clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
Truck Fire Eastbound I-70 Denver West. Complete closure. S1 pic.twitter.com/IS5Oq2QPBK
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) May 12, 2021
Firefighters appeared to be on scene.