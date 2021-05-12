CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi-truck fire sent up a large, black plume of smoke near Golden  and Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol says eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Parkway – Denver West are closed.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The truck appeared to be carrying a large load of lemons, possibly thousands of lemons.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

It’s not clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters appeared to be on scene.

