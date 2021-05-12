DENVER (CBS4) – Rain and snow in recent days has helped pushed total precipitation this year almost as high as all of last year. Dry weather finally returns for Wednesday and Thursday before more wet weather this weekend.
So far this year, Denver has officially received 8.23 inches of liquid precipitation including melted snow. That is just 0.51 inches shy of the total precipitation for all of 2020.
Based on the forecast for next week which includes a good chance for steady rain on Monday, it seems Denver has a good chance of eclipsing 2020’s total before the end of May.
Before the rain chances return, most of Colorado will enjoy much drier and much warmer weather on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures in the Denver metro area will reach at least 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon which is still about 10 degrees below normal for the middle of May but about 20 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday.
Even warmer weather will arrive Thursday as the Denver metro area returns to the 70s with continued dry conditions.
Then a chance for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms returns on Friday following by increasing chances for rain during the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, plan on a steady rain through much of the day.