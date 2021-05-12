DENVER (CBS4) – The 2021 NFL schedule is set for release on Wednesday night, but word is already out about the Broncos’ season opener. Denver will open the 2021 campaign on the road against the New York Giants.
Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 12th at MetLife Stadium.
The game comes one day after the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York City. 20 years ago, the day before the attacks, the Giants were in Denver for the first game at what is now Empower Field at Mile High.
This will be the first opportunity for Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to face off against his former team. Shurmur was the Giants’ head coach from 2018 through 2019. He was 9-23 as the head coach in New York.
All eyes are on the Broncos and their current quarterback situation, as rumors have tied the Broncos and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers together. Rodgers is currently on record as being very displeased with the Packers and their current General Manager, Brian Gutekunst.
CBS Sports is tracking the latest schedule leaks here leading up to tonight’s full schedule reveal.
The full 2021 schedule will be released at 6 p.m. on NFL Network. The Broncos will face the Bengals, Eagles, Ravens, Washington Football Team, Jets, and Lions at home. They’ll travel to face the Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, and Jaguars on the road. They’ll face their division rivals Raiders, Chiefs, and Chargers twice each.
2021 is the first season that NFL teams will play 17 regular season games. In exchange, the league has trimmed the preseason schedule down to three games.