AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – When classes resume in the fall, staff working the Aurora Public School system will be required to be vaccinated. The requirement was spelled out in a letter to staff from the district.
The rule is contingent on full approval of the vaccines by the FDA, not just the current emergency use.READ MORE: 'Level Clear' Loosens COVID Restrictions, Business Owners Excited
“Do you expect some resistance to this?” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Aurora Schools Superintendent Rico Munn.
Munn replied, “The majority of staff I have heard from are appreciative of the policy, but certainly there are staff members who believe it’s not in their best interest.”
Some people are permitted to be exempt for religious or medical reasons. Bruce Wilcox heads the Aurora Education Association and says they will have lawyers looking into the vaccination requirement.
“What happens to the person who doesn’t have grounds for an exemption?” Sallinger asked Wilcox.READ MORE: Go Inside The Lowered Section Of The Central 70 Project
“I guess their choice is to be put on leave of absence or get the vaccine,” he replied.
The district says employers can legally require the vaccinations for a safe and healthy work environment.
Munn believes his district won’t be alone.
“I know all my colleagues are looking at it. We may be the first to make a public statement and statement to our staff, but I don’t think we will be the last,” he said.MORE NEWS: FAA Investigates Mid-Air Collision Between 2 Small Planes Above Cherry Creek Reservoir South Of Denver
While some individuals may be skeptical, the district says it believes in the science surrounding COVID-19.