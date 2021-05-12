(CBS4) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds. Now, the CDC is expected to approve the use Wednesday. Educators and doctors are weighing in on what this means for students and the upcoming school year.



Amie Baca-Oehlert is President of the Colorado Education Association. Despite following safety protocols with her family, her 8 and 12-year-old daughters recently contracted COVID-19.



“They would wear their mask to and from school, all throughout the school day, they’re really good at washing hands,” Baca-Oehlert said. “It was just a lot of stress and strain for our family.”



Baca-Oehlert knows firsthand how important access to the Pfizer vaccine will be for younger teens.



“It’s just a domino effect of the impact that it has not just on the individual student, but the classroom, right down to the classroom teacher, and really on the whole school, because a lot of people have to shift and do things to accommodate for those positive COVID cases,” Baca-Oehlert said.



Dr. Tracy Butler, Medical Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Rocky Mountain Hospital for children, agrees. She says the vaccine is 100% effective in teens, but like adults, they might experience minor side effects.

“In the ICU we have seen some deaths from COVID, and also the post-COVID Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C), and both are very frightening,” Dr. Butler said.

“With the vaccine, your body is getting ready to go to war, so there is going to be some injection site pain, some muscle soreness, and maybe some joint soreness and fatigue.”



The Colorado Education Association says the vaccine will bring an extra level of safety to the upcoming school year.



“I was always going to get my kids the vaccine when it was available but going through an experience of them having COVID just solidifies the decision for me,” Baca-Oehlert said.

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is offering a family COVID-19 vaccine clinic for adolescents, young adults, and their families on May 15 and May 16. To sign up visit www.RockyMountainHospitalforChildren.com/vaccine. If the CDC gives approval in time, the vaccination clinic will be open to 12-15-year-olds.