EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle County will have Pfizer COVID vaccines available for 12-to-15-year-olds starting on Thursday. The FDA approved the vaccine for that age group earlier this week and on Wednesday afternoon it was officially endorsed for use.
A walk-in vaccine clinic will be available at Vail Health starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday and May 19. Other clinics will also be open to walk-ins but appointments will also be taken for those who want to reserve a specific date.
This week, the Eagle County Community Center will open from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday. On Saturday, Battle Mountain High School will open at 9 a.m. for the vaccine clinic.