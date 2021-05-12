ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Those street closures in Olde Town Arvada that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic will stick around for a while- at least for the next 5 years. The street closures were put in place last year so that businesses could spread out due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The City of Arvada worked with Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District during the pandemic. Some streets within Olde Town were closed to traffic. Those closures expanded patio dining and retail space to allow businesses to safely serve more people.
People and businesses liked the expanded space and the decision was made to keep the space closed to traffic and open to pedestrians.