FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University will celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 14. More than 4,600 students will earn degrees after navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, some Ram graduates celebrated the milestone in person with a ceremonial walk across CSU’s Oval.
CSU alumnus Kareem Rosser will serve as the virtual Commencement Speaker. He graduated from the university in 2016 with a degree in economics and works as an financial analyst at an asset management firm. While at CSU, he led the polo team to a national championship and was honored as the intercollegiate polo player of the year.
“We are so deeply proud of our graduating Rams and congratulate them, their families and loved ones,” said CSU Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen. “These amazing Rams earned the title of college graduate while navigating the additional unexpected challenges of being a student amid a pandemic, an unprecedented world event in our lifetime.”
At the virtual commencement ceremony, CSU will award the following:
- 3,452 undergraduate degrees with 446 candidates for distinction
- 61 summa cum laude, 131 magna cum laude, 254 cum laude
- 1,064 graduate degrees, including 80 Ph.D. students
- 147 Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degrees
During the ceremony, 17 Air Force ROTC cadets and 11 Army cadets will also become commissioned officers.
The commencement ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on the CSU Commencement website. Graduates are encouraged to share pictures on social media with the hashtag: #CSURamGrad2021.