DENVER (CBS4) – As many states in the southern and eastern parts of the U.S. panic over fuel, a AAA Colorado spokesman says Colorado drivers have nothing to worry about.
"Again, Colorado friends, don't fret! I'd be *thrilled* to tell you why we're going to be OK, but the bottom line is that we're going to be OK. Don't fret. Don't panic," said Skyler McKinley on Twitter on Wednesday.
A cyberattack on the company that runs the Colonial Pipeline last Friday forced the company to shut down. The pipeline runs from Houston to Linden, New Jersey and supplies nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel.
“The first thinking is ‘oh boy prices are going to skyrocket and I need to fill everything I can with gas.’ And so that’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that actually makes the problem much more acute,” said Patrick de Haan, Head Of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.
CBS News reports shortages in at least seven states. Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia have declared states of emergency.
All pumps at the King Soopers gas station at Leetsdale and Cherry Street had signs posted stating there was no unleaded or premium gas on Wednesday. It’s not clear why.
“Read my lips, #Colorado: We’re not going to have a gas shortage! We’re not going to see spiking gas prices! There won’t be lines at gas stations! We don’t get refined oil from the Colonial Pipeline. Prices might go up a little, but they were already doing that. Breathe,” McKinley pleaded on Twitter.
