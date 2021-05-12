DENVER (CBS4) – As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved children ages 12-15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine, Colorado health officials announced all providers can start administering those vaccines.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the state’s provider map now includes locations where vaccines are being administered.READ MORE: COVID In Eagle County: Pfizer Vaccinations For 12-To-15-Year-Olds To Begin Thursday
State COVID-19 data will include these new vaccinations starting May 13 at 4 p.m.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Pediatricians Prepare To Administer Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Ages 12-15
“The trial included 2,260 children ages 12-15 years old in the U.S. There were 18 cases of COVID-19 in the placebo (unvaccinated) group and none in the vaccinated group. The vaccine showed 100% efficacy in this trial,” CDPHE officials said in a news release.
Parents need to provide consent for anyone younger than 18 years, however they do not need to be present for the vaccine administration.