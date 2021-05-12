AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury found Christian Daniel Fehr guilty of a deadly hit and run in May of 2019. Prosecutors say Fehr killed Marvin Vincente-Pelico as he walked near East Colfax Avenue and North Kingston Street in Aurora on May 8, 2019.
Investigators add Fehr drove 75 mph in a 35 mph zone.
A passerby called 911 after seeing the victim in the street.
"This defendant did not mean to kill Mr. Vincente-Pelico, but that is not consolation to the victim's family. Driving is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, and there are consequences when those are flaunted," said District Attorney John Kellner.
The trial last three days, and the jury deliberated for another for another half day.
On May 6, a jury convicted Fehr of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, vehicular homicide – reckless driving, and reckless driving.
Fehr is expected to be sentenced in August.