SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Silverthorne is growing fast, and long-planned revitalization efforts are expected to pay off this starting this summer.

“Right behind me is basically the Four Street Crossing development, and so that’s an entire block of our downtown, which we’re very excited about. It’s got a market hall, we’ve got a new transit center with a parking garage, a hotel; you’ll have residential and some other retail so a complete revitalization of an entire block of our downtown,” said Ryan Hyland, manager for the town of Silverthorne.

Hyland said the plan to revitalize the town has been in the works for more than a decade. It’s been a long process but carefully thought out.

“Our community was very patient. We have so many great things going on in Silverthorne, but this downtown was really one of things that took the longest to plan and work with property owners and developers to make sure we did it right,” he said.

There are many projects in the works. A hostile-style hotel with modern amenities called the PAD is set to open this summer in addition to the Bluebird Market, a popular shared-space concept brought to life by developers with Milender White.

“We’re trying to deliver something for both the locals and the tourists alike,” said Tim Fredregill, development executive with Milender White.

CBS4 saw the progress on Tuesday. Not only will the market include a 7,000 square foot event space, but spaces to work, eat drink and play.

Local favorites like the Chimayo Mexican Grill and Crepes a la Cart will open new locations in the market. New businesses like Nomad Coffee House, Don’t Call Me Charlie’s Ice Cream and Colorado Marketplace & Bakery. In addition, Denver-based Mighty Hospitality Group will open OK Poke, The Mighty Colorado Burger and a central bar.

“We’re a little bit different in Silverthorne. We don’t have that 100-year-old historic Main Street. Silverthorne is a pretty young community, incorporated in 1967. So we’re kinda the new kid on the block so to speak in the mountains.” Said Hyland.

The Lake Dillon Theatre, which will once again see post-pandemic music, got the ball rolling, according to Hyland.

The Bluebird Market is just one part of the block Milender White is working to revitalize. The Indigo Hotel is another part, set to open in November. In addition, it’s just starting to lay frames and concrete for the Fourth Street Crossing Townhomes. All but one townhome has already been sold. Additionally, Milender White has a preliminary site plan approved for Fourth Street North, an extension of the development currently in progress.

“In Silverthorne what we’re about to have is a downtown that matches the great character of all the other things in our community and that was a long time coming and people have been patient and it’s really exciting to have a downtown that matches that high quality character of the rest of what we have to offer in Silverthorne,” said Hyland.