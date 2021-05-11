(CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning answered the call to help the team once again — this time to get fans excited about next season’s schedule.
"Oh, OK, you just sent over the Broncos' 2021 schedule?" Manning says into a phone in a video shared by the team on Tuesday. "I'll pull it up right now."
“Alright, I beat them, beat them, destroyed them… yeah this looks great,” Manning quips into the phone.
Schedule dropping tomorrow?
Schedule dropping tomorrow?

Sounds like a job for The Sheriff. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/SyPm4x9yTD
“Our schedule drops Wednesday at 5:45pm MT,” the Broncos tweeted.