COVID In Colorado: Colorado Pediatrician Preparing To Supply Pfizer Vaccine 'As Quick As Possible'People as young as 12 years old are expected to be able to get a COVID-19 shot this week.

COVID In Colorado: Douglas County Commissioners Approve Resolution Defying Indoor Face Mask MandateDouglas County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon that would defy the state indoor face mask mandate. They claim the resolution allows residents to choose how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Parker Man, Cory Smith, Paralyzed After Stroke Believed To Be Caused By COVIDA man from Parker had one of the first cases of COVID-19 in Colorado.

'Bring The Whole Family': Colorado Prepares To Administer Pfizer COVID Vaccines To Ages 12 & UpIn Colorado, health officials expect to begin vaccinating young people between the ages of 12 to 15 with the COVID vaccine later this week.

COVID In Colorado: State Launching At Work Vaccination ProgramColorado is preparing to launch a new program which would allow a company to host a COVID-19 vaccination event.

Aurora Reports 7 Suicide Attempts Among Young People In Less Than A WeekAurora's Police Chief, Vanessa Wilson, says there have been seven suicide attempts among young people in the last six days.