By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning answered the call to help the team once again — this time to get fans excited about next season’s schedule.

(credit: Denver Broncos/UCHealth)

“Oh, OK, you just sent over the Broncos’ 2021 schedule?” Manning says into a phone in a video shared by the team on Tuesday. “I’ll pull it up right now.”

“Alright, I beat them, beat them, destroyed them… yeah this looks great,” Manning quips into the phone.

 

“Our schedule drops Wednesday at 5:45pm MT,” the Broncos tweeted.

