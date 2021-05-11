CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – A 33-year-old woman who worked for the Cherry Creek School District and taught inmates at a juvenile detention center was sentenced on Monday to 7 years in prison for having sex with one of them. Maggie Stastny pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child in Arapahoe County Court.

Other charges she faced were dropped as part of her plea agreement.

Maggie Christine Stastny

Maggie Christine Stastny (credit: Arapahoe County)

The criminal activity took place at the time of Stastny’s employment at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in 2019. Stastny had a sexual relationship the inmate, who was underage.

The Foote Center is located in Englewood at 13500 East Fremont Place and young people aged 10 to 17 are detained there.