(CBS4) – A 33-year-old woman who worked for the Cherry Creek School District and taught inmates at a juvenile detention center was sentenced on Monday to 7 years in prison for having sex with one of them. Maggie Stastny pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child in Arapahoe County Court.
Other charges she faced were dropped as part of her plea agreement.
The criminal activity took place at the time of Stastny’s employment at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in 2019. Stastny had a sexual relationship the inmate, who was underage.
The Foote Center is located in Englewood at 13500 East Fremont Place and young people aged 10 to 17 are detained there.