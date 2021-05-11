COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Several Counties Move To 'Level Clear' On SundaySeveral metro area counties will transition on Sunday to Level Clear, the least restrictive level on the COVID-19 dial.

Aurora Public Schools To Require COVID Vaccinations For StaffA letter sent to staff at Aurora Public Schools says they will be required to be vaccinated from COVID-19 for the next school year.

COVID In Colorado: Colorado Pediatrician Preparing To Supply Pfizer Vaccine 'As Quick As Possible'People as young as 12 years old are expected to be able to get a COVID-19 shot this week.

COVID In Colorado: Douglas County Commissioners Approve Resolution Defying Indoor Face Mask MandateDouglas County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon that would defy the state indoor face mask mandate. They claim the resolution allows residents to choose how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Parker Man, Cory Smith, Paralyzed After Stroke Believed To Be Caused By COVIDA man from Parker had one of the first cases of COVID-19 in Colorado.

'Bring The Whole Family': Colorado Prepares To Administer Pfizer COVID Vaccines To Ages 12 & UpIn Colorado, health officials expect to begin vaccinating young people between the ages of 12 to 15 with the COVID vaccine later this week.