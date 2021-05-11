DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half staff at all public buildings to honor the six people shot and killed at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. The victims were part of two families and died early Sunday morning.
The flags are to be lowered starting Tuesday night until sunset on May 18.
"The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us were spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today. Multiple lives were taken by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy," said Polis.
Police identified the victims on Tuesday as:
- Joana Cruz, 52
- Jose Gutierrez, 21
- Jose Ibarra, 26
- Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28
- Mayra Ibarra de Perez, 33
- Melvin Perez, 30
The suspect, Teodoro Macias, 28, is the suspected gunman. He took his own life after the shooting. Investigators say he had been dating one of the victims for at least a year.