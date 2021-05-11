AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Englewood man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in a domestic violence case. Prosecutors say David Torrez, 35, ambushed his estranged wife and her male companion in Aurora — and shot the man seven times as he covered her body with his own.

“Mr. Torrez not only stalked the victims in this case, he hunted them. In a planned execution, the defendant shot one of the victims seven times — including twice in the head — while the victim protected the defendant’s estranged wife from the bullets,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Eckhardt.

“The only reason we are alive today is because of a hero who sacrificed his body, and for the tireless medical efforts along with miracles that kept that hero alive,” the 38-year-old woman said in a statement released Tuesday.

She urged any person in a situation of control and abuse to get help and contact law enforcement right away.

“You are not alone, and it is not normal or justifiable to be in a home filled with fear, control and threats.”

According to online public records, she filed for divorce two days before the shooting.

The woman said Torrez had been harassing and stalking her, including placing tracing devices on vehicles she used.

Prosecutors say Torrez followed the pair and ambushed them while they were in a car on South Pagosa Way on Feb. 21, 2020.

Torrez was located that evening in Dacono — passed out behind the wheel. Two handguns were found inside his vehicle.

Torrez was given the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement.