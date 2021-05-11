DENVER (CBS4)– As people became engaged during the pandemic while others had to postpone their wedding due to COVID restrictions, there is a rush of wedding planning as restrictions begin to loosen. That means there is a lot of competition for venues as people begin to plan their celebrations for this summer.
One wedding planner said with all the people planning weddings, venues are filling up fast, especially popular days like Fridays and Saturdays, the best thing to do is be flexible.
“So if you have your eye on a dream-specific venue, it’s worth a call just to see if they had a random cancelation. But a lot of them are full so mid week and Sunday weddings are probably the prime dates that are left,” said Brynn Swanson with First Look Events.
Brynn said there is still some hesitancy because of the virus and cancellations are still possible, so be sure to check the possibility of a waiting list.