DENVER (CBS4)– In Colorado, health officials expect to begin vaccinating young people between the ages of 12 to 15 with the COVID vaccine later this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could give the final approval for the Pfizer vaccine as soon as Wednesday.
Pfizer said its vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 12-15.
According to the governor's office, "76% of Coloradans aged 70 and up are fully vaccinated, while over 85% of Coloradans in that age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine. For Coloradans aged 60 to 69, over 63% of this population is fully vaccinated. These two sectors have represented the majority of Colorado's COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths throughout this pandemic."
Gov. Jared Polis said large vaccination clinics could soon offer it to the entire family all at once.
"That reminds me of the large-scale sites that are in many ways the easiest way, if you have a car and can drive bring the whole family, starting Friday or Saturday, bring anyone 12 and up," said Polis.
Coloradans can find the closest vaccine provider near them by visiting cocovidvaccine.org or dialing 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).