DENVER (CBS4) – People as young as 12 years old are expected to be able to get a COVID-19 shot this week. The FDA already authorized the move, but the CDC will be meeting Wednesday to sign off.

It may also be coming to pediatric offices to make it easier for parents.

“I think there’s no better clinic then a pediatric clinic to distribute vaccines because that’s what we do,” Lori Phipps, Mainstreet Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner said.

Phipps has been following the latest developments with the vaccine. She’s excited that more young people will be eligible.

“Now that we have some wisdom from our other colleagues of how to do it, I feel like we’re very prepared,” Phipps explained.

The vaccine already arrived at some doctor’s offices in other parts of the states. Phipps is now talking to vendors to bring it to her practice.

“It gives the child, this is a safe place to be. They know us. We’ve given them vaccines,” Phipps added.

More than a million children have contracted the virus in the U.S. They can not only get sick from COVID-19, but spread it.

“There’s also the problem of MISC, which is an inflammatory condition after children get COVID,” Phipps said.

Refrigeration will not be a challenge for Phipps, but booking enough appointments so the vaccine doesn’t get wasted may be the tough part. In the meantime, she’s talking with a few vendors.

“So, they know we’re interested. We’re ready, as soon as we get the go, we’re going to be on that as quick as possible,” she said.