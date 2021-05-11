DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is preparing to launch a new program which would allow a company to host a COVID-19 vaccination event. Businesses will soon be able to sign up to have vaccine administrators come to their office or workplace and give out shots.
“We’re very excited to make that convenient to employers of all sizes across our state. As a reminder, employees in Colorado do get four hours of paid time off for vaccine appointments,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
Employees whose employer is not fulfilling the paid time off rule can call the Department of Labor and Employment at 303-318-8441.
While the program won’t be underway for another two weeks, employers that would like to sign up for an at-work vaccination clinic can soon sign up online.