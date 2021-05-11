GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be a Independence Day Parade at the Greeley Stampede this year. Organizers say it will be held on July 3 at 9 a.m.
The parade will travel along historic 10th Avenue in Greeley past the University of Northern Colorado campus. This year’s theme is “Celebrate, Preserve, Strengthen.”
Applications for floats and participants are being accepted.
The concert lineup was released last month which includes Colorado’s own Ingrid Andress along with 3 Doors Down, TobyMac, Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, HARDY and Lauren Alaina.