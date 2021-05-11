COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs Police officials shared an update to the mass shooting at a birthday party early on Mother’s Day. The released the names of the six victims:

Joana Cruz, 53

Jose Gutierrez, 21

Jose Ibarra, 26

Sandra Ibarra, 28

Mayra Ibarra de Perez, 33

Melvin Perez, 30

The victims were part of two families.

The suspected gunman, Teodoro Macias, 28, took his own life in the shooting. Investigators say the suspect was the boyfriend of one of the victims, Sandra Ibarra, and was not invited to the party.

Police officials say this is a domestic violence-related event. They add the suspect made efforts to try and keep Sandra from attending the party or other family events.

Investigators say the suspect does not have a criminal history, and there were no reported incidents of domestic violence or protection orders between the suspect and victim.

They say he used a semi-automatic handgun.

According to investigators, the suspect was not the original owner of the gun, and the gun was purchased from a dealer years ago. They add the serial number on the gun was not reported stolen.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 9 at the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on Preakness Way. Chief Vince Niski says this is the deadliest shooting in the city’s history.

He cited a 1911 incident when six people were murdered by axe.

The suspect allegedly drove to the home, walked inside and started shooting people. One of the bullets, investigators say, went into a neighbor’s home, but no one was hurt.

Children inside the home were not hurt and are now with relatives.

Investigators say some of the children witnessed the shooting. Family members tell CBS4 most of the children were in another room sleeping at the time.

Gladis Bustos, a neighbor, told CBS4 she considered one of the victims to be a friend and enjoyed talking with her often.

“She was a really sweet person, really kind, always smiling,” Bustos said.

A woman who knew many of the victims set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

Anyone with information about the mass shooting that they think might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.