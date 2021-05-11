(CBS4) – The State of Colorado is now offering to create COVID vaccination events at any business anywhere in the state. Colorado’s governor is hoping to reach people who might find it difficult to get a shot because of work.
The program is set to start up later in the month of May, and meant for employers, unions or trade associations.
“We are very excited to make it convenient to employers of all sizes across Colorado,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a prepared statement.
Representatives from interested businesses should contact the state through the link below.
LINK: atworkvaccinationsco.com