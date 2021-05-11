CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting Coloradans to a free, warm water fishing clinic in Loveland. Officers will be at Buckingham Lake on May 15 starting at 8 a.m.

There will be two other clinics the same day at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The goal is to teach families the basics of fishing warm water species which includes handling fish, locations to fish and cleaning fish.

Gear will be provided by CPW, but participants will need to bring their own snacks, beverages and things like sunscreen and hats.

Registration is encouraged.

Participants are asked to meet on Scenic Drive on the southeast corner of the lake. Those who are 16 years and older will need a valid Colorado fishing license.

