CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue worked with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on a recovery after a body was found near the Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday. The body was located in deep water in the Cherry Creek Spillway near Interstate 225 and Parker Road.

READ MORE: Mobile Home Park Residents Return Home As Barricaded Suspect Who Fired A Gun Surrenders To Aurora Police

Investigators are on scene and trying to determine the nature of the death. They did tell CBS4 that there is no threat to public safety.

Jennifer McRae