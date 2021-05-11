ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue worked with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on a recovery after a body was found near the Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday. The body was located in deep water in the Cherry Creek Spillway near Interstate 225 and Parker Road.
READ MORE: Mobile Home Park Residents Return Home As Barricaded Suspect Who Fired A Gun Surrenders To Aurora Police
South Metro is on scene with @ArapahoeSO for a water recovery near Cherry Creek Reservoir and Kennedy Golf Course off of I-225. PIO is enroute and will provide further updates. pic.twitter.com/ilnpQIGoAaREAD MORE: COVID In Colorado: State Now Offering To Create Vaccination Events At Businesses
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 11, 2021
Investigators are on scene and trying to determine the nature of the death. They did tell CBS4 that there is no threat to public safety.
Deputies investigating a body found in Cherry Creek Spillway near I-225 and Parker Rd. @SouthMetroPIO is assisting w/removing the body from deep water. Still trying to determine whether it's a criminal act or suicide. No threat to public safety. PIO en route.
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 11, 2021MORE NEWS: David Torrez Gets 45 Years After Shooting Estranged Wife's Companion 7 Times