AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s Police Chief, Vanessa Wilson, says there have been seven suicide attempts among young people in the last six days. The reports were for people between the ages of 8 and 16 years.
Wilson informed Mayor Mike Coffman and city council Tuesday morning.
The police department, school districts and city officials are now working on a campaign to raise awareness about teen suicides in an effort to help parents recognizes the signs.
Those experiencing trouble or need someone to talk with can text “TALK” to 38255 for help. Colorado Crisis Services also provides 24/7 help by calling 1-844-493-8255.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) officers 24/7 help at 1-800-273-8255.
If you are urgently concerned about your or a friend's safety, report it to Safe2Tell. We're available 24/7 for you to anonymously report your safety concerns at 1-877-542-7233, or on our free app.
It's OK to ask for help.#Safe2Tell pic.twitter.com/F6g1OUTiaL
— Safe2Tell Colorado (@Safe2TellCO) May 10, 2021
