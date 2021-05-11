CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Safe2Tell

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s Police Chief, Vanessa Wilson, says there have been seven suicide attempts among young people in the last six days. The reports were for people between the ages of 8 and 16 years.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Wilson informed Mayor Mike Coffman and city council Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Victims Identified In Colorado Springs Mass Shooting At Birthday Party

The police department, school districts and city officials are now working on a campaign to raise awareness about teen suicides in an effort to help parents recognizes the signs.

Those experiencing trouble or need someone to talk with can text “TALK” to 38255 for help. Colorado Crisis Services also provides 24/7 help by calling 1-844-493-8255.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) officers 24/7 help at 1-800-273-8255.

READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Douglas County Commissioners Approve Resolution Defying Indoor Face Mask Mandate

MORE NEWS: David Torrez Gets 45 Years After Shooting Estranged Wife's Companion 7 Times

Those who believe a friend or loved one is in need of help can anonymously report their concern via Safe2Tell by calling 1-877-542-7233 or using their app.

Danielle Chavira