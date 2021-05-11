Aurora Reports 7 Suicide Attempts Among Young People In Less Than A WeekAurora's Police Chief, Vanessa Wilson, says there have been seven suicide attempts among young people in the last six days.

COVID In Colorado: Douglas County Commissioners Approve Resolution Defying Indoor Face Mask MandateDouglas County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon that would defy the state indoor face mask mandate. They claim the resolution allows residents to choose how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

COVID In Colorado: Rush On Wedding Planning Due To New Engagements, 2020 PostponementsAs people became engaged during the pandemic while others had to postpone their wedding due to COVID restrictions, there is a rush of wedding planning as restrictions begin to loosen.

COVID In Colorado: Douglas County Commissioners Propose Resolution Defying Indoor Face Mask MandateDouglas County commissioners are planning to vote on a proposed resolution that would defy the state indoor face mask mandate.

COVID In Colorado: Denver Health Doctor Eager For New Pfizer Vaccine AuthorizationIf the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approves, this age group could begin receiving the vaccine by the end of the week.

Colorado Doctor: Full FDA Authorization Would Offer Leeway For Mandatory COVID-19 VaccinationPfizer is asking for full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said that should only make us more confident in the vaccine.