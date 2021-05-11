AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say that evacuated residents of a mobile home park were allowed to return home Tuesday afternoon after negotiations with a barricaded male suspect resolved peacefully. Police say they responded to the mobile home park after that man threatened family members with a gun and fired shots.
FINAL UPDATE: Adult male excited the house & was safely taken into custody. He will be taken to the hospital for evaluation, but no injuries reported. We appreciate everyone’s patience & will be allowing residents to return to their homes shortly.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: State Now Offering To Create Vaccination Events At Businesses
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 11, 2021
Police said that the adult male suspect will be taken to the hospital for evaulation.
#APDAlert Officers are on scene of an armed barricaded adult male near in the mobile home park near Cimarron/13th. Heavy police presence. SWAT/K9 also on scene. We are in communication w/ the male & are working on a peaceful resolution. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/H9gV0lsjje
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 11, 2021READ MORE: David Torrez Gets 45 Years After Shooting Estranged Wife's Companion 7 Times
The mobile home park is located at Cimarron and 13th in Aurora. The SWAT and K9 units were also on scene.
Before the suspect was taken into custody, police urged everyone to avoid the neighborhood.
INFO: All affected, neighboring homes/residents have been evacuated. Adult male menaced family member w/ a gun & fired shots before officers arrived. Please avoid the area.
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 11, 2021MORE NEWS: Denver Officer Shot With Sawed-Off Shotgun: Volunteers Fill Hospital Room With Signs Of Support