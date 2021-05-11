CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say that evacuated residents of a mobile home park were allowed to return home Tuesday afternoon after negotiations with a barricaded male suspect resolved peacefully. Police say they responded to the mobile home park after that man threatened family members with a gun and fired shots.

Police said that the adult male suspect will be taken to the hospital for evaulation.

The mobile home park is located at Cimarron and 13th in Aurora. The SWAT and K9 units were also on scene.

Before the suspect was taken into custody, police urged everyone to avoid the neighborhood.

