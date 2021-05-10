(CBS4) – A Colorado doggo could soon be the face of the company’s holiday beer can. Budweiser is holding a Pupweiser Contest.
A Saint Bernard named Wilson from Morrison is among the four finalists.
The dogs were judged on photo composition, quality and visual appeal. Now, the public will vote for their favorite.
Public voting ends at 10 p.m. MST on May 13.
The winner will be featured on the Budweiser Holiday Can.