AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited a school in Aurora to recognize a huge achievement on Monday. Aurora Public Schools has served more than 7 million free meals to local children and adults over the past year.
That’s a 40% increase from the year before. Vilsack joined Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Jason Crow at the Fulton Academy of Excellence to serve lunch on Monday.
“Incredibly important work that these folks do… very, very important. They are central to the academic successes of these children here,” said Vilsack.Agr
He is working on Pres. Joe Biden’s plan to make over 600,000 free meals stay free on a permanent basis for students in Colorado.