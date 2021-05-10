SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday marks one year since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. She disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020 and what happened remains a mystery.
Her body has never been found. During last week's announcement that her husband, Barry Morphew, had been arrested and was facing murder charges in connection with her disappearance, investigators said they don't believe Suzanne is still alive.
Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.
In the days after Suzanne was reported missing, the sheriff’s office, the FBI, and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property.
Officials with the sheriff's office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne's case.
Weeks later, in July 2020, local, state, and federal investigators searched the Morphew property west of Salida again. At that time, investigators said they hadn’t ruled anyone out as a suspect.
Family members said her husband was out of town in Denver when she disappeared.
Barry Morphew was arrested May 5 on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
He remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.
