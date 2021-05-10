DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet announced his re-election campaign for U.S. Senate on Monday. The Democrat was endorsed by Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser along with fellow Sen. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Joe Neguse and Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
“Every day I work with leaders from communities across the state on an agenda to help Colorado recover from the COVID crisis, protect Colorado’s public lands, expand participation in our democracy, and cut child poverty in half. I am humbled to have the support of so many Colorado leaders for my re-election campaign,” said Bennet in a statement.
Bennet is up for re-election in 2022. He has served Colorado in the Senate since 2009.