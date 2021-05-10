DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold, wet spring storm will move across Colorado over the next few days with a combination of rain and snow. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the mountains and foothills west of Denver starting Monday. By Tuesday morning the snow level could drop down into Denver, the I-25 urban corridor and onto the adjacent plains.
May snow in Colorado is heavy and wet, even at the higher elevations. It doesn’t take very much accumulation to cause damage to trees, especially those that may already have some leaves or a lot of old, weak growth on them.
The current forecast calls for several inches of snow to fall in elevations above 7,500 feet. Some locations in the foothills outside of Denver could see more than a foot of snow.
In the city of Denver and along the I-25 corridor snow totals will vary widely over short distances due to subtle changes in elevation, but some places could see a few quick inches pile up by early Tuesday. If that happens we could see widespread damage to area trees.