BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Mark Kennedy, president of the University of Colorado System, says he will be stepping down soon. He made the announcement in an email on Monday and pointed to a change “in focus and philosophy” with the current CU Board of Regents.

The move follows a vote by the University of Colorado Boulder’s faculty last month to censure him.

Kennedy’s email states:

“ The Board of Regents and I have entered into discussions about an orderly transition of the presidency of the University of Colorado in the near future. The Board of Regents has a new makeup this year, which has led to changes in its focus and philosophy. We have made great progress in each of the major areas we identified when I was honored to become president, including strategic planning; diversity, equity and inclusion; online education; fundraising; and technology transformation. I appreciate the many smart and dedicated people who work hard every day to help the university meet its mission to serve its students and the state. CU is one of the country’s great public universities and it will continue to build on its strong reputation. It is on an upward trajectory and I have every confidence it will continue to meet its mission and serve its students and the state. ”

The faculty vote accused Kennedy of refusing to include diversity, equity and inclusion as “a stand-alone pillar in his administration’s strategic plan.”

The Board of Regents was scheduled to consider Kennedy’s contract in June.