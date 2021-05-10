ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information in the murder of Marilee Burt more than five decades ago. The 15-year-old girl was walking home from a basketball game at Goddard Junior High School in Littleton in 1970.
Authorities say Marilee was seen in her cheerleading outfit and talking to someone in a car on South Middlefield Road. Then she disappeared.
The next day, her naked body was found by a road crew at Deer Creek Canyon. Authorities say she was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.
The reward now stands at $30,000.
“This is not a cold case by any means. Every year we receive several tips on this case and we are hoping with the generosity of the anonymous donors that we will finally be able to identify who perpetrated this horrific crime against Marilee” said Michael Mills, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Board President.
Authorities say they collected DNA evidence from the scene, but it hasn’t matched with any suspect in local or federal databases.
If you have more information about this case, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 or submit a tip online.