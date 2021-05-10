ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s K9 officer is nearly on the road to recovery. The sheriff’s office shared a heartbreaking plea for K9 Roman on May 7 as he had surgery for a twisted small intestine and colon.
On May 10, the sheriff’s office says Roman is walking and eating, but the next 24 hours will be critical.
“This K-9 is a hero several times over — a SWAT dog that apprehended an armed murder suspect the night before last. Please continue to pray for Roman and his handler, Deputy Zimmerman,” stated the sheriff’s office.
They thanked the public for their support and prayers.