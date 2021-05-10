CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury has found Noe Gamez-Ruiz guilty of two charges: careless driving- passing of an emergency vehicle and failure to remain in a single lane, and not guilty of careless driving resulting in death in the death of a Colorado state trooper. It was 4½ years ago when a northbound semi, driven by Gamez-Ruiz, on Interstate 25 struck and killed Cody Donahue who was investigating another accident at the time.
The driver, Gamez-Ruiz, was at first charged with criminally negligent homicide. It was later reduced by a judge to lesser charges due to the failure of the prosecution to turn over certain evidence.
The jury deliberated for 5 hours on Friday before taking a break for the weekend. Jurors resumed deliberations on Monday and returned with the split verdict a short time later.
Gamez-Ruiz is set to be sentenced on July 30. The maximum penalty is 12 months in jail and he will be eligible for probation.