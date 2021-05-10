COVID In Douglas County: Commissioners Propose Resolution Defying Colorado Indoor Face Mask MandateDouglas County commissioners are planning to vote on a proposed resolution that would defy the state indoor face mask mandate.

Colorado Doctor: Full FDA Authorization Would Offer Leeway For Mandatory COVID-19 VaccinationPfizer is asking for full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said that should only make us more confident in the vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Yes, You Can Ask Your Health Care Provider If They Are Vaccinated. No, They Don't Have To AnswerAbout 80% of health care workers in Colorado have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and Dr. Dave Hnida said it is acceptable for you to ask your doctor if they are vaccinated.

Denver Fight For Air Event Held Outdoors For First TimeHundreds of people spent Saturday morning climbing the stairs at Coors Field.

'Everything Is Very Very Fake'; State Issues Cease And Desist Order To Man Posing As Colorado DoctorThe Colorado Medical Board has ordered a man to stop using a fake Colorado medical license which he has apparently been using in other countries to secure jobs as a medical lecturer and professor.

Busy Friday Night In Downtown Denver Could Signal Trend Toward Post-Pandemic LifeAs people begin to venture out of their homes and more events are planned, businesses are gearing up for what could be a busy summer season post-pandemic.