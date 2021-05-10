A soggy day in Colorado with rain and snow covering much of the state. We will continue to see moisture through Tuesday.
Heavy snow will fall through Tuesday afternoon for the Front Range mountains and parts of the foothills. We have a Winter Storm Warning through 3:00 pm on Tuesday.
For the Front Range, we’ve already seen heavy snow in northern Colorado. It will take some time to happen for the Denver area, possibly not until after midnight or just before. Snow totals could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of wet, heavy snow.
Areas along the Palmer Divide are also one of the areas that have the best chances for heavy snow.
Areas with bigger snow totals could be in for possible tree damage with broken limbs possible. A lot of trees are budding as well, so this could cause some damage to our fragile, new blooms.
If you did any planting over the weekend or earlier this month, it would be a good idea to bring the pots into the garage or cover them up tonight and Tuesday night as we expect some chilly temperatures.
We still expect snow and rain on and off through the day on Tuesday. We should mainly see rain for eastern Colorado after the morning hours.
Also in the morning, thick fog is very likely from the foothills to the east side of Denver.