DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in the Denver metro area in May is not uncommon, but it usually happens before Mother’s Day. This year will be different with a good chance of rain changing into snow Monday night.

The chance for rain along the urban corridor will get better with time on Monday. The chance will reach at least 90% during the afternoon and evening.

It will also stay unusually cool for May 10th with high temperatures only in the 40s along the Front Range. It should be even cooler by a couple degrees on Wednesday.

The storm responsible for the chilly and wet weather in the metro area will also bring heavier snow to the mountains starting Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all areas above 6,000 feet west of Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins starting at 3 p.m. Monday and continues for 24 hours. These areas have the potential of seeing 8-16 inches of snow with the higher amounts above 7,500 feet.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid any unnecessary travel in the high country between the foothills and Vail Pass during the warning period. Significant travel delays are likely and road closures are possible including anywhere along I-70 from above Genesee to Copper Mountain.

Meanwhile, for locations below 6,000 feet including most of the Denver metro area, only 1-2 inches of snow accumulation is expected mainly between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday. And most of the accumulation should be on the grass, rooftops, and vehicles – not the roads.

The metro area will return to a good chance for rain showers after 9 a.m. Tuesday followed by gradually decreasing chances during the afternoon and evening.

Mainly dry weather will return on Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A more significant warmup will arrive at the end of the week.