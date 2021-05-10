DENVER (CBS4)- More than $300 million in federal funding will go to Denver to help restore city services, lift furloughs and increase vaccination efforts.READ MORE: Voters May Be Asked To Lower The Gas Tax After Colorado Lawmakers Propose A Gas Fee
The first half of the $308 million will be received this month with the remaining a year later.
“We expect to receive the first allotment of dollars from the U.S. Treasury in the coming days and will be combining this relief with planned local investments to support our recovery,” said Chief Financial Officer Brendan Hanlon.
City officials say it will start identifying funding priorities this month.
“These American Rescue Plan funds will help to deliver on a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape a sustainable, equitable recovery for our city,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.